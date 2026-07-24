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First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
First Citizens BancShares logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • First Citizens BancShares hit a new 52-week high after reporting a strong quarterly earnings beat, with the stock trading as high as $2,237.82. The upbeat results drove an early positive market reaction.
  • The bank posted Q2 EPS of $57.09 versus estimates of $0.41 and revenue of $2.24 billion versus expectations of $2.16 billion. Management’s update reinforced the view that the company delivered solid operating performance.
  • The board declared a quarterly dividend of $2.10 per share, payable Sept. 15 to shareholders of record on Aug. 31. On an annualized basis, that implies $8.40 per share and a modest 0.4% yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of First Citizens BancShares.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $2,237.82 and last traded at $2,201.3460, with a volume of 11334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,212.77.

The bank reported $57.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $56.68. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 15.62%.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

Key Stories Impacting First Citizens BancShares

Here are the key news stories impacting First Citizens BancShares this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler set a $2,050.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $2,350.00 price objective on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $2,251.15.

View Our Latest Report on First Citizens BancShares

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 528 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,813.37 per share, with a total value of $957,459.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,237,017. This represents a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,190 shares of company stock worth $12,573,868. Insiders own 14.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $6,868,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 42,788 shares of the bank's stock valued at $91,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 5,995 shares of the bank's stock valued at $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,440 shares of the bank's stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company's stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company's 50-day moving average is $2,059.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2,017.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is the bank holding company for First Citizens Bank, a full‑service commercial bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company traces its roots to a community bank founded in 1898 and has grown into a diversified financial services organization that operates through its banking subsidiary to serve retail, commercial and institutional clients.

First Citizens offers a broad suite of banking products and services, including consumer and business deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate and mortgage lending, treasury and cash management, and specialized lending solutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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