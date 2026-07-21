First Community Bancshares (FCBC) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect First Community Bancshares to post earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. First Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, analysts expect First Community Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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First Community Bancshares Price Performance

FCBC opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. First Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $842.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.48. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.81.

First Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. First Community Bancshares's payout ratio is presently 46.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCBC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Community Bancshares by 78.0% during the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the bank's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in First Community Bancshares by 1,717.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,381 shares of the bank's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bancshares by 56.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,608 shares of the bank's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FCBC. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of First Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research raised First Community Bancshares to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of First Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on FCBC

First Community Bancshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc NASDAQ: FCBC is a bank holding company headquartered in Mebane, North Carolina, that delivers banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Bank. The company’s core focus is on relationship-driven community banking, offering clients a blend of personalized service and competitive digital banking capabilities. It serves a diverse clientele that includes individuals, families, small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and professional practices.

The bank provides a broad spectrum of deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, alongside treasury management and payment processing solutions.

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