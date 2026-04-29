First Community Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

First Community Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. First Community Bancshares has a payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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First Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.76. First Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.48.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. First Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 26.32%.

First Community Bancshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc NASDAQ: FCBC is a bank holding company headquartered in Mebane, North Carolina, that delivers banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Bank. The company’s core focus is on relationship-driven community banking, offering clients a blend of personalized service and competitive digital banking capabilities. It serves a diverse clientele that includes individuals, families, small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and professional practices.

The bank provides a broad spectrum of deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, alongside treasury management and payment processing solutions.

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