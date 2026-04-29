Free Trial
→ Your book is inside (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

First Community Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
First Community Bancshares logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • First Community Bancshares declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, payable May 29 with a record/ex-dividend date of May 15, representing a yield of about 2.8%.
  • The bank has increased its dividend every year for the past 13 years and has a payout ratio of 46.3%, suggesting the dividend is reasonably covered by earnings.
  • In the latest quarter the company reported $0.73 EPS (vs. $0.72 est.) and revenue of $78.05M (vs. $44.20M est.); the stock trades near $43.74 with a market cap of about $834M and a PE of 16.4.
  • Five stocks we like better than First Community Bancshares.

First Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

First Community Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. First Community Bancshares has a payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

First Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.76. First Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.48.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. First Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 26.32%.

First Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Community Bancshares, Inc NASDAQ: FCBC is a bank holding company headquartered in Mebane, North Carolina, that delivers banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Bank. The company’s core focus is on relationship-driven community banking, offering clients a blend of personalized service and competitive digital banking capabilities. It serves a diverse clientele that includes individuals, families, small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and professional practices.

The bank provides a broad spectrum of deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, alongside treasury management and payment processing solutions.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in First Community Bancshares Right Now?

Before you consider First Community Bancshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Community Bancshares wasn't on the list.

While First Community Bancshares currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
It picked Nvidia, Broadcom, SMCI, and now this
It picked Nvidia, Broadcom, SMCI, and now this
From Porter & Company (Ad)
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines