First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Shares of First Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $46.87 and last traded at $46.8680, with a volume of 9705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $92.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million. First Community Bancshares had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

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First Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from First Community Bancshares's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. First Community Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is currently 46.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCBC shares. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of First Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of First Community Bancshares to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of First Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FCBC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community Bancshares by 87.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the bank's stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in First Community Bancshares by 4.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,124 shares of the bank's stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth $976,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in First Community Bancshares by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,659 shares of the bank's stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First Community Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,198 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Bancshares Stock Performance

The company's fifty day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $878.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.48.

First Community Bancshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc NASDAQ: FCBC is a bank holding company headquartered in Mebane, North Carolina, that delivers banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Bank. The company’s core focus is on relationship-driven community banking, offering clients a blend of personalized service and competitive digital banking capabilities. It serves a diverse clientele that includes individuals, families, small and mid-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and professional practices.

The bank provides a broad spectrum of deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, alongside treasury management and payment processing solutions.

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