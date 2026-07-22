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First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
First Community logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • First Community Corporation raised its quarterly dividend to $0.17 per share from $0.16, a 6.3% increase. The dividend will be paid on August 18 to shareholders of record on August 4, with an annualized yield of about 2.1%.
  • The bank has increased its dividend annually for four straight years, and its payout ratio of 23.5% suggests the dividend is well covered by earnings. Analysts expect future earnings to keep the payout ratio low at about 19.9%.
  • First Community also reported solid recent results, with quarterly EPS of $0.84, beating expectations by $0.15. The stock was trading near $32.49, with a market value of about $305 million.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of First Community.

First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This is a 6.3% increase from First Community's previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

First Community has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. First Community has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Community to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

First Community Price Performance

First Community stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.49. 75,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,700. The company has a market capitalization of $305.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.27. First Community has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. First Community had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Community will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Community

(Get Free Report)

First Community Financial Corp. NASDAQ: FCCO is the bank holding company for First Community Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Bluefield, West Virginia. Through its subsidiary, the company delivers a comprehensive range of financial services to individuals, small businesses and larger commercial clients. Its operations are focused on community banking, with an emphasis on personalized relationship management and local decision-making.

The company's core offerings include deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts, as well as consumer and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

Dividend History for First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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