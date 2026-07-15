First Community (FCCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $24.6940 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.61 million. First Community had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 17.29%. On average, analysts expect First Community to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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First Community Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. First Community has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $304.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.34.

First Community Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Community's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of First Community in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Community has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on First Community

Institutional Trading of First Community

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 115.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,527 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 104,796 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 1,230.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,640 shares of the bank's stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Community by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,919 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 60,596 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in First Community by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the bank's stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,323 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Financial Corp. NASDAQ: FCCO is the bank holding company for First Community Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Bluefield, West Virginia. Through its subsidiary, the company delivers a comprehensive range of financial services to individuals, small businesses and larger commercial clients. Its operations are focused on community banking, with an emphasis on personalized relationship management and local decision-making.

The company's core offerings include deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts, as well as consumer and commercial lending solutions.

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