First Financial Corporation Indiana (THFF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect First Financial Corporation Indiana to post earnings of $1.79 per share and revenue of $72.8370 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 22.82%.The business had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $69.57 million. On average, analysts expect First Financial Corporation Indiana to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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First Financial Corporation Indiana Stock Down 0.1%

THFF stock opened at $76.37 on Tuesday. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $908.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.42. The business's 50 day moving average price is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Financial Corporation Indiana's payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Corporation Indiana

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 794,984 shares of the bank's stock valued at $44,869,000 after buying an additional 39,046 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,175 shares of the bank's stock worth $29,918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,342 shares of the bank's stock worth $27,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,778 shares of the bank's stock worth $19,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 233,203 shares of the bank's stock worth $14,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised First Financial Corporation Indiana from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on First Financial Corporation Indiana in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on THFF

First Financial Corporation Indiana Company Profile

First Financial Corporation Indiana is a bank holding company headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana, that offers a full suite of financial services to individuals and businesses. Through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, the company provides traditional banking products including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and cash management solutions. It also offers consumer and commercial lending services ranging from residential mortgages and home equity lines of credit to working capital loans and equipment financing.

The company's service offerings extend beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, retirement planning, and brokerage solutions.

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