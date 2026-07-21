First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and traded as low as $9.23. First Guaranty Bancshares shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 26,283 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FGBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Research Report on First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 6.7%

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.43.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. First Guaranty Bancshares had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $22.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 million. Equities analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. First Guaranty Bancshares's payout ratio is -1.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Bruce Mcanally bought 109,051 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $999,997.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 441,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,049,352.79. This trade represents a 32.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 109,051 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $999,997.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 784,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,192,948. The trade was a 16.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,288.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the bank's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,478 shares of the bank's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the bank's stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,048 shares of the bank's stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 11.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the bank's stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company's stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana. Through its principal subsidiary, First Guaranty Bank, the company provides a diversified range of commercial and retail banking services. Founded in 1932, First Guaranty Bancshares has grown from a community mutual bank into a publicly traded institution listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker FGBI.

The company's core business activities encompass traditional deposit products and lending solutions.

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