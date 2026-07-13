First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.600-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FHB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $28.00 price objective on First Hawaiian in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $29.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FHB

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of FHB stock opened at $30.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $30.58. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $223.59 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.44%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. First Hawaiian's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Institutional Trading of First Hawaiian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,337 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 13,071 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 9.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the bank's stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 10.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the bank's stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 425,079 shares of the bank's stock valued at $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is the oldest and largest bank in Hawaii, operating as the bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank. Established in 1858, the company offers a full suite of financial services to individual, business and institutional clients. Its product portfolio includes consumer and commercial lending, deposit accounts, treasury and cash management, foreign exchange and trade finance, as well as wealth management and trust services.

First Hawaiian serves customers through an extensive network of branches, ATMs and digital channels across the Hawaiian Islands, Guam, Saipan and American Samoa.

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