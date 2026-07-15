First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to announce earnings of $0.4429 per share and revenue of $195.8130 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:FR opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.05.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First Industrial Realty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 771 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,231 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company's stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: FR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants' supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

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