First Internet Bancorp (INBK) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.1375 per share and revenue of $43.8320 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. First Internet Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $43.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. On average, analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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First Internet Bancorp Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp's payout ratio is -6.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INBK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Benchmark started coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised First Internet Bancorp from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Internet Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,789 shares of the bank's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 4,390.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,164 shares of the bank's stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,024 shares of the bank's stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the bank's stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp is the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana, a pioneer in digital banking in the United States. Established with a focus on online-only operations, the company offers fully integrated, web-based financial solutions without the overhead of physical branches. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, First Internet Bancorp leverages technology to deliver streamlined banking services to customers across the country.

The company's core offerings include a range of deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

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