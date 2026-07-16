First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to post earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $249.32 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.78 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 22.64%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $40.06.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. First Interstate BancSystem's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $37.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIBK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 15,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $539,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 488,359 shares in the company, valued at $17,566,273.23. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jonathan R. Scott sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $163,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 862,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,286,625.12. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,552 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Billings, Montana. Through its principal subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, the company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services. Its offerings include business lending, commercial real estate financing, agricultural loans, residential mortgage products, and deposit accounts suitable for individuals, small businesses, and large corporations.

The company traces its roots back to the late 1960s and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions across the Western United States.

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