First Majestic Silver (AG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG - Get Free Report) TSE: FR is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect First Majestic Silver to announce earnings of $0.2885 per share and revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 11:30 AM ET.

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First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG - Get Free Report) TSE: FR last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $476.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $522.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect First Majestic Silver to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

NYSE:AG opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.91. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $32.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.0171 per share. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. First Majestic Silver's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $30.75 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Majestic Silver

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. EFG International AG bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,040 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1,024.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,368 shares of the mining company's stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company's stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. NYSE: AG engages in the production of silver from its wholly owned operations in Mexico. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating high-grade silver projects. Established in 2002, First Majestic has built a multi-mine portfolio to supply silver primarily for the global industrial and investment markets while generating by-products such as gold, lead and zinc concentrates.

First Majestic’s principal operations are located in the historic Mexican Silver Belt, with producing mines including La Encantada in Coahuila, Santa Elena in Sonora and La Parrilla in Durango.

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