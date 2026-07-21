First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $1.4148 billion for the quarter.

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First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. On average, analysts expect First Quantum Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $33.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities raised First Quantum Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is a Canada-based mining company principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of copper and other mineral commodities. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company develops and operates large-scale open-pit and underground mines and associated processing facilities. Its activities span the full value chain from exploration and feasibility studies through to mining, milling and the sale of concentrates and refined metals to global customers.

Copper is the company's primary product, produced alongside by-products such as gold, nickel, zinc and cobalt depending on the orebody.

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