First Seacoast Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Up 32.6% in April

First Seacoast Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,932 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the March 31st total of 4,472 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,746 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's stock are sold short.

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First Seacoast Bancorp Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of First Seacoast Bancorp stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 million, a PE ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $629,000. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC owned about 1.07% of First Seacoast Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of First Seacoast Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First Seacoast Bancorp presently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on FSEA

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp is the bank holding company for First Seacoast Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. The company provides a comprehensive range of banking products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses. Through its community-focused approach, First Seacoast Bancorp emphasizes personalized customer service and local decision-making.

The company's retail offerings include deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit products, along with consumer lending solutions including residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit and vehicle financing.

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