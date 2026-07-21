First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS - Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.17 and traded as low as $44.47. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $44.70, with a volume of 8,792 shares changing hands.

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First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $248.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.03.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEMS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,673 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,783 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 21.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,516 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

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