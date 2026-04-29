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First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest dropped 27.6% in April to 15,941 shares (from 22,003 on Mar 31), equal to about 0.5% of shares and a short-interest ratio of 1.6 days based on average daily volume.
  • Multiple institutional investors increased their stakes in FJP in Q4—including Envestnet Portfolio Solutions, IFP Advisors, Sanctuary Advisors and Benjamin Edwards—while HBW Advisory Services initiated a new position.
  • FJP traded at $73.61 (down 1.5%), has a market cap of $239.2M and a P/E of 10.49, and recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.1139 ($0.46 annualized) for a roughly 0.6% yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,941 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 22,003 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,260 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company's shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 34,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of FJP stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.61. 8,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,435. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $55.07 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The company's 50-day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.58.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%.

About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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