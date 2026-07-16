First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Trading Down 2% - Here's What Happened

Get FJP alerts: Sign Up

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 2.0%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FJP Get Free Report )'s share price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.59 and last traded at $73.95. Approximately 6,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 11,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.48.

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.02. The stock has a market cap of $247.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.59.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4847 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FJP. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 370 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund wasn't on the list.

While First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here