First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume - What's Next?

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First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.4%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FEX Get Free Report ) saw strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 42,633 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session's volume of 22,249 shares.The stock last traded at $136.9190 and had previously closed at $135.94.

The business's 50-day moving average price is $135.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $0.2669 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Watch Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 688 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company's stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor's, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index. Standard & Poor's constructs the Index by ranking the stocks from the S&P 500 Index on growth factors, including 3, 6 and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one-year sales growth, and separately on value factors, including book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets.

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