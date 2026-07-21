First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

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First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FTC Get Free Report ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . 26,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session's volume of 19,037 shares.The stock last traded at $178.4540 and had previously closed at $175.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.13.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $0.0419 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 268,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,484,000 after purchasing an additional 73,618 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 502.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,261,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 33.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 61,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,257,000 after buying an additional 15,217 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor's, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Growth Index.

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