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First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in FAB surged in June, rising 320.6% to 143 shares as of June 30, though the absolute level remains very small and represents just 0.0% of shares outstanding.
  • The ETF traded higher on Friday, gaining 0.6% to $102.14, with volume far above average at 32,944 shares versus a typical 3,714.
  • FAB recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.3468 per share, equal to an annualized yield of about 1.4%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 143 shares, a growth of 320.6% from the June 15th total of 34 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,512 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.14. The stock had a trading volume of 32,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.88. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $80.81 and a 1 year high of $103.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.46.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a $0.3468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%.

About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

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