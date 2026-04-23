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First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) hit a new 52-week high at $257.32 (last $257.17), trading up about 2.3% with volume near 181,383 shares.
  • The fund has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E of 35.79 and a beta of 1.30, and is trading well above its 50‑day ($226.43) and 200‑day ($231.28) moving averages.
  • Several institutional investors have recently initiated small positions, and QTEC is an ETF that tracks an equal-weighted Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index of large U.S. tech stocks.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $257.32 and last traded at $257.17, with a volume of 181383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.33.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Up 2.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund Right Now?

Before you consider First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund wasn't on the list.

While First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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