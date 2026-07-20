First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Trading Up 0.4% - Here's What Happened

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First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Up 0.4%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund ( NASDAQ:QTEC Get Free Report )'s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $306.52 and last traded at $301.50. 197,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 258,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $300.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.02 and a 200-day moving average of $262.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.42.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.0326 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonekeep Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company's stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

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