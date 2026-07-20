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First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Trading Up 0.4% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • QTEC shares edged up 0.4% on Monday, trading as high as $306.52 before closing near $301.50. Trading volume was lighter than usual, with 197,060 shares changing hands versus an average of 258,728.
  • The fund recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.0326 per share to stockholders of record on June 25. That works out to an annualized dividend of about $0.13 per share.
  • Several hedge funds and other investors increased or initiated positions in the ETF during recent quarters, including new purchases and stake increases by Stonekeep Investments, First Heartland Consultants, and Parallel Advisors.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $306.52 and last traded at $301.50. 197,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 258,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $300.27.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Up 0.4%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.02 and a 200-day moving average of $262.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.42.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.0326 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonekeep Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company's stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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