First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sets New 52-Week High - What's Next?

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First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Trading Up 4.3%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ( NASDAQ:QCLN Get Free Report ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.94 and last traded at $61.3610, with a volume of 13120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.81.

The firm has a market cap of $785.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.16.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company's stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company's stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,367 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index). The Index is an equity index designed to track the performance of clean energy companies that are publicly traded in the United States, and includes companies engaged in the manufacturing, development, distribution and installation of clean-energy technologies, including, but not limited to, solar photovoltaics, biofuels and advanced batteries.

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