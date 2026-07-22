First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Trading Down 1.7% - Here's What Happened

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First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FYC Get Free Report ) were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $119.38 and last traded at $119.58. 67,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 70,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.66.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.16.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $0.1297 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,183,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,769,000 after purchasing an additional 356,030 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,672 shares of the company's stock worth $34,956,000 after buying an additional 81,435 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 151.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 324,241 shares of the company's stock worth $29,413,000 after buying an additional 195,127 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 289,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,094,000 after buying an additional 34,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 254,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,284,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

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