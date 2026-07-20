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First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Shares Down 0.6% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund logo with background
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Key Points

  • FYT edged down 0.6% on Monday, trading as low as $71.15 before last changing hands at $71.19. Volume was light at 2,418 shares, far below its average session volume.
  • The fund recently increased its quarterly dividend to $0.298 per share from $0.20 previously. That works out to a $1.19 annualized dividend and a 1.7% yield.
  • First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund is an ETF focused on U.S. small-cap value stocks, tracking the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value Index. It has a market cap of $188.65 million and a P/E ratio of 10.91.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT - Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.15 and last traded at $71.19. Approximately 2,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 17,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.64.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $188.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.97.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYT. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

About First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

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