First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Up 1,906.3% in July

Get FYT alerts: Sign Up

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FYT Get Free Report ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 29,031 shares, an increase of 1,906.3% from the June 30th total of 1,447 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,588 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.64. 4,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,464. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $72.46. The firm has a market cap of $189.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company's fifty day moving average is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average is $64.70.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYT. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,137 shares of the company's stock worth $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,373,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,940 shares of the company's stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 36,329 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,559 shares of the company's stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 14,973 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund wasn't on the list.

While First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here