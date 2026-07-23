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First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
First Us Bancsh logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) moved above its 200-day moving average during Wednesday trading, with shares reaching as high as $16.52 and last trading at $16.45.
  • Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on the stock, and MarketBeat notes the overall consensus rating remains Hold.
  • The company recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share, which annualizes to $0.28 and represents a 1.7% yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than First Us Bancsh.

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.58 and traded as high as $16.52. First Us Bancsh shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 10,361 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of First Us Bancsh in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on First Us Bancsh

First Us Bancsh Trading Down 0.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $91.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter. First Us Bancsh had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

First Us Bancsh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. First Us Bancsh's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUSB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Us Bancsh by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,964 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Us Bancsh by 37.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,056 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Us Bancsh in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Us Bancsh by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Us Bancsh in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Us Bancsh

(Get Free Report)

First US Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for First US Bank, a community-focused financial institution established in 2006 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin. Through its subsidiary, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of banking products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small to midsize businesses, and public sector entities across Southeastern and Northeastern Wisconsin.

The firm's core offerings include commercial lending, treasury management, deposit products and residential mortgage financing.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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