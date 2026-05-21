First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Acquired Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently bought shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. NASDAQ: FWRG. In a filing disclosed on May 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in First Watch Restaurant Group stock on April 6th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1" account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of 3M NYSE: MMM on 4/28/2026.

on 4/28/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/27/2026.

on 4/27/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow NYSE: NOW on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines NYSE: IBM on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/23/2026.

on 4/23/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group NYSE: GS on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Freeport-McMoRan NYSE: FCX on 4/15/2026.

on 4/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HDFC Bank NYSE: HDB on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intapp NASDAQ: INTA on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 4/9/2026.

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First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $19.53. The firm has a market cap of $676.30 million, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $330.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $329.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FWRG shares. Zacks Research raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Watch Restaurant Group

Insider Activity at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other news, insider Jay Anthony Wolszczak sold 3,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $39,575.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 228,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,866,203.60. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO H Melville Hope III sold 3,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $48,552.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,573.24. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 68,013 shares of company stock worth $853,606 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 61.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company's stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc NASDAQ: FWRG operates a specialty daytime dining concept focused on breakfast, brunch and lunch. The company's casual, full-service cafés emphasize fresh ingredients, made-to-order entrées and a seasonally driven menu that ranges from omelets and Benedicts to salads, skillets and afternoon sandwiches. First Watch positions itself as a daytime-only destination, with most locations opening early morning and closing by mid-afternoon.

Founded in 1983 by Ken Pendery and John Sullivan in Pacific Grove, California, First Watch began as a single café and gradually expanded through company-owned and select franchised locations.

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