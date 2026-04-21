First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.1667.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Western Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of First Western Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of First Western Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott C. Mitchell sold 3,178 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $76,144.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,935.08. The trade was a 36.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David R. Duncan sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $220,480.56. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 20,793 shares of company stock valued at $522,567 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of First Western Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 685,954 shares of the company's stock worth $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 68,130 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd. lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. now owns 340,807 shares of the company's stock worth $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 25,358 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 9.1% in the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 280,524 shares of the company's stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 23,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,294 shares of the company's stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 242,680 shares of the company's stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 131,955 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Western Financial Trading Down 0.1%

MYFW stock opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.66. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 5.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc NASDAQ: MYFW is a Denver-based bank holding company that, through its principal subsidiary First Western Trust, delivers a suite of personalized financial services. The company's core activities center on wealth management and trust administration for high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions. In addition, First Western Financial offers a comprehensive range of deposit products—such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit—designed to meet the liquidity and income needs of its clients.

Complementing its deposit offerings, First Western Financial provides fiduciary and investment management services, including estate planning, charitable giving strategies and multi-generational wealth transfer.

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