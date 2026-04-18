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FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
FirstCash logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Analysts give FirstCash an average rating of "Buy" (2 hold, 2 buy, 2 strong-buy) with a 12‑month average price target of $183.25, notably below the recent share price of about $206.77.
  • FirstCash posted an earnings beat last quarter (EPS $2.64 vs. $2.54 est.) and revenue of $1.06B (up 19.8% YoY), with sell‑side analysts projecting roughly 7.7 EPS for the year.
  • Insiders sold 26,500 shares (~$4.78M) over the last quarter, while institutional ownership remains high at 80.30%, with major funds (JPMorgan, Price T. Rowe, AQR, Westfield) increasing stakes.
  • Interested in FirstCash? Here are five stocks we like better.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Buy" from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of FirstCash from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstCash

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas Brent Stuart sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,825,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 150,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,533,920.38. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $740,480.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 35,406 shares in the company, valued at $6,554,358.72. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in FirstCash during the third quarter worth about $66,925,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,104 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,588,000 after buying an additional 321,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,169,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,361,000 after buying an additional 312,132 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 67.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 623,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,503,000 after buying an additional 251,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 76.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,687,000 after buying an additional 231,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company's stock.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $206.77 on Friday. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $119.00 and a 1 year high of $210.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company's 50-day moving average is $191.70 and its 200 day moving average is $171.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. FirstCash's quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. FirstCash's payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash, Inc NASDAQ: FCFS is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

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Analyst Recommendations for FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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