FirstEnergy Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.465 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th.

FirstEnergy has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. FirstEnergy has a payout ratio of 68.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.1%.

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FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.06.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.86%.The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. FirstEnergy's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of FirstEnergy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FirstEnergy

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

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