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FirstEnergy (FE) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
FirstEnergy logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • FirstEnergy is scheduled to report Q2 2026 earnings after market close on Tuesday, July 28, with the earnings call set for Wednesday, July 29 at 9:00 AM ET.
  • Analysts expect the utility to post $0.56 per share on $3.6385 billion in revenue for the quarter; the company has also guided fiscal 2026 EPS to a range of 2.620-2.820.
  • In its last quarter, FirstEnergy beat revenue expectations with $4.20 billion in sales and matched earnings estimates at $0.72 EPS, while Wall Street currently has a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $52.92.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $3.6385 billion for the quarter. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FirstEnergy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.00. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,419 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. New Street Research set a $52.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FE

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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