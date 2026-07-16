FirstService (FSV) to Post Earnings on Thursday

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV - Get Free Report) TSE: FSV is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect FirstService to post earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $1.4381 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV - Get Free Report) TSE: FSV last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FirstService had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FirstService to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $146.80 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $137.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.94. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $119.41 and a fifty-two week high of $209.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. FirstService's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised FirstService from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings cut FirstService from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TD increased their target price on FirstService from $204.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities set a $204.00 price target on FirstService in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on FirstService in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "hold" rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $195.89.

Read Our Latest Report on FirstService

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of FirstService by 2.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,076 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, founded in 1989 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is a leading provider of property services in North America. The company operates through two principal segments—FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands—offering a broad range of services to residential, commercial and homeowner association clients.

FirstService Residential delivers community management, financial oversight and consulting services to thousands of residential communities across the United States and Canada.

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