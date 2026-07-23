Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the thirty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.7667.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Fiserv from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Truist Financial set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 10,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $499,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,150,117.90. The trade was a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Tema ETFs LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.2% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 11,809 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 16.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,106 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Fiserv by 22.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 29,492 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.8%

Fiserv stock opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $144.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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