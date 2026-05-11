Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $70.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the business services provider's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target indicates a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Fiserv from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on Fiserv from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Fiserv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Get Fiserv alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $55.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $191.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in Fiserv by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,767 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 50.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fiserv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fiserv wasn't on the list.

While Fiserv currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here