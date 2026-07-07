Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.78, but opened at $54.03. Fiserv shares last traded at $54.35, with a volume of 3,526,796 shares.

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Key Fiserv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shares rose after reports that JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and PNC have held preliminary talks about buying a Fiserv-owned debit-card network, a deal that could highlight the strategic value of the asset and potentially boost Fiserv’s valuation.

Shares rose after reports that JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and PNC have held preliminary talks about buying a Fiserv-owned debit-card network, a deal that could highlight the strategic value of the asset and potentially boost Fiserv’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Fiserv’s June Small Business Index showed steady growth, with sales up 2.4% year over year and retail sales rebounding 3.0%, which suggests resilient spending trends across small businesses and may support the company’s broader payments outlook.

Fiserv’s June Small Business Index showed steady growth, with sales up 2.4% year over year and retail sales rebounding 3.0%, which suggests resilient spending trends across small businesses and may support the company’s broader payments outlook. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen trimmed its price target to $63 from $64 but kept a Neutral rating, signaling limited near-term upside rather than a fresh negative thesis.

TD Cowen trimmed its price target to $63 from $64 but kept a Neutral rating, signaling limited near-term upside rather than a fresh negative thesis. Neutral Sentiment: William Blair reiterated a Hold rating, saying legacy constraints and questions around a possible debit network sale keep upside capped. Article Title

William Blair reiterated a Hold rating, saying legacy constraints and questions around a possible debit network sale keep upside capped. Negative Sentiment: Some recent commentary remains cautious, with analysts and market articles highlighting prior share कमजोरी, legacy business challenges, and mixed sentiment around the stock’s longer-term turnaround.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fiserv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $91.00 target price (down from $99.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $82.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FISV

Fiserv Stock Up 3.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. Fiserv's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd acquired 10,060 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $499,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,150,117.90. This trade represents a 5.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $3,507,063,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,323,210,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $1,588,663,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $854,215,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $825,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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