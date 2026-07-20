Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $202.63, but opened at $210.78. Five Below shares last traded at $207.4730, with a volume of 117,145 shares trading hands.

Get Five Below alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIVE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Five Below from $243.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Five Below from $262.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore set a $215.00 price objective on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Five Below to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Price Performance

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $199.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.45. Five Below had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bayban acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 966.7% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Five Below, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Five Below wasn't on the list.

While Five Below currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here