Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.20 and last traded at $45.67, with a volume of 14192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.87.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FSBC

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $979.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.32.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.47 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Five Star Bancorp's payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Eugene Beckwith sold 6,428 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $265,026.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 466,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,340.78. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brett Levi Wait sold 1,640 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $69,322.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $713,221.71. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 12,692 shares of company stock valued at $524,640 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,904 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,816 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,596 shares of the company's stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,221 shares of the company's stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company's stock.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Five Star Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving retail and commercial customers primarily in Upstate New York. Headquartered in Rochester, the company provides a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout its regional footprint.

The company's core business activities include deposit services—such as checking, savings and money market accounts—alongside consumer and mortgage lending.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Five Star Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Five Star Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Five Star Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here