Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.35 and last traded at $43.1650, with a volume of 11891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.14.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

FSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.30.

View Our Latest Report on Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $929.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 25.23%.The company had revenue of $43.47 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Five Star Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Insider Transactions at Five Star Bancorp

In other news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 1,641 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $67,707.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 33,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,387,615.06. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brett Levi Wait sold 1,640 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $69,322.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at $713,221.71. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 16,692 shares of company stock valued at $671,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 59.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 123.6% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 32.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 12.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 24.9% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 155,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 30,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company's stock.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Five Star Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving retail and commercial customers primarily in Upstate New York. Headquartered in Rochester, the company provides a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout its regional footprint.

The company's core business activities include deposit services—such as checking, savings and money market accounts—alongside consumer and mortgage lending.

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