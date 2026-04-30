Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Short Interest Up 19.8% in April

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 380,126 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 317,373 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,549 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

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Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FSBC opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.53. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $42.26.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $43.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Five Star Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Insider Transactions at Five Star Bancorp

In related news, CEO James Eugene Beckwith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $146,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 473,014 shares in the company, valued at $17,340,693.24. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $47,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 35,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,386,189.60. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 24.9% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 155,274 shares of the company's stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 30,936 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 348.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 58,627 shares of the company's stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 45,541 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 33.7% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company's stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,017,380 shares of the company's stock worth $72,182,000 after buying an additional 18,668 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 337,497 shares of the company's stock worth $12,076,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSBC. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Star Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSBC

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Five Star Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving retail and commercial customers primarily in Upstate New York. Headquartered in Rochester, the company provides a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout its regional footprint.

The company's core business activities include deposit services—such as checking, savings and money market accounts—alongside consumer and mortgage lending.

Further Reading

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