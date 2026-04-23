Five9 (FIVN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $299.9180 million for the quarter. Five9 has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.950 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.21 million. Five9 had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect Five9 to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $16.59 on Thursday. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 2,327.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 2,005.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,663 shares of the software maker's stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Five9 from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Five9 from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Five9

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc NASDAQ: FIVN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

Further Reading

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