Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.9286.

Several analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

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Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Five9 has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $29.71.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $305.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.92 million. Five9 had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Five9's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Five9 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five9 news, President Andy Dignan sold 8,203 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $203,106.28. Following the transaction, the president owned 278,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,097.60. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 5,869 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $145,609.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,057.51. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 85,820 shares of company stock worth $2,014,057 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,037,395 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $201,250,000 after purchasing an additional 759,237 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 40.0% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 4,550,000 shares of the software maker's stock worth $110,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,596,380 shares of the software maker's stock worth $72,107,000 after acquiring an additional 787,626 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 10.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,320,745 shares of the software maker's stock worth $56,162,000 after acquiring an additional 217,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 35.6% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,086,675 shares of the software maker's stock worth $31,655,000 after acquiring an additional 547,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company's stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc NASDAQ: FIVN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

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