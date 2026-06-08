Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Bryan Lee Sells 1,511 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) CFO Bryan Lee sold 1,511 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $36,641.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,951 shares in the company, valued at $7,516,311.75. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.15. 1,900,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Five9 had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $305.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $299.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Five9 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 378.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 3,572.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the software maker's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Five9 by 575.9% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Five9 from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research cut Five9 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Five9 from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Five9

Key Five9 News

Here are the key news stories impacting Five9 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Five9 was named to the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area , a headline that supports the company’s employer brand and may modestly improve sentiment. Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Five9 to 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™

Five9 was named to the , a headline that supports the company’s employer brand and may modestly improve sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Several executives and insiders, including President Andy Dignan, CFO Bryan M. Lee, CAO Leena Mansharamani, CRO Matthew E. Tuckness, EVP Panos Kozanian, and insider Tiffany N. Meriweather, sold shares in pre-arranged transactions. The company said the sales were mostly to cover tax withholding obligations related to equity vesting, which makes them less concerning than discretionary open-market selling.

Several executives and insiders, including President Andy Dignan, CFO Bryan M. Lee, CAO Leena Mansharamani, CRO Matthew E. Tuckness, EVP Panos Kozanian, and insider Tiffany N. Meriweather, sold shares in pre-arranged transactions. The company said the sales were mostly to cover tax withholding obligations related to equity vesting, which makes them less concerning than discretionary open-market selling. Negative Sentiment: The concentration of insider sales across multiple top officers can still weigh on investor sentiment, because it may be interpreted as reduced insider conviction near current share-price levels.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc NASDAQ: FIVN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

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