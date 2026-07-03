Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Raised to "Strong-Buy" at Zacks Research

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.93.

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Five9 Price Performance

FIVN stock opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. Five9 has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Five9 had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.87%.The business had revenue of $305.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $299.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Five9 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bryan M. Lee sold 16,620 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $412,342.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 311,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,372.22. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 5,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $145,609.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,057.51. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,057. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voss Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 40.0% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 4,550,000 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $110,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,596,380 shares of the software maker's stock worth $72,107,000 after purchasing an additional 787,626 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in Five9 by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,534,272 shares of the software maker's stock worth $37,129,000 after purchasing an additional 761,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,037,395 shares of the software maker's stock worth $201,250,000 after purchasing an additional 759,237 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Five9 by 1,255.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 422,772 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 391,590 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc NASDAQ: FIVN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

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