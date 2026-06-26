Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Trading 8.1% Higher - What's Next?

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) were up 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $21.0860. Approximately 899,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,826,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Five9 from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FIVN

Five9 Trading Up 8.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Five9 had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $305.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $299.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Five9 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bryan M. Lee sold 16,620 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $412,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 311,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,372.22. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 5,869 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $145,609.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,057.51. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,057. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 378.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3,572.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the software maker's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc NASDAQ: FIVN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

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