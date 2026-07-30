Go Pro
→ Pass by August 7… or wait until 2027? (From Crypto 101 Media) (Ad)tc pixel

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Cut to "Sector Perform" at Scotiabank

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Fiverr International logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Scotiabank downgraded Fiverr International from “sector outperform” to “sector perform” and set a $10 price target, implying 8.65% upside from the prior close. Oppenheimer also lowered its rating, while the broader analyst consensus remains “Reduce” with a $17.60 target.
  • Fiverr’s stock opened at $9.20 and has fallen 20.6%, trading near its one-year low of $8.75. The company reported quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $97.78 million, with analysts expecting $1.24 in full-year EPS.
  • AI-related disruption and a difficult business transition are weighing on investor sentiment as Fiverr shifts toward larger, more complex projects. Management expects the upmarket strategy to take time, while institutional investors own approximately 59% of the company.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank's target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FVRR. Zacks Research upgraded Fiverr International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fiverr International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price objective on Fiverr International and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut Fiverr International from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Fiverr International from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiverr International

Fiverr International Stock Down 20.6%

Fiverr International stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Fiverr International had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $97.78 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Sparta 24 Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,410,000. Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in Fiverr International by 78.4% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,644 shares of the company's stock worth $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 588,220 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $2,497,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company's stock.

Fiverr International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiverr International this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Fiverr remains profitable, reporting adjusted earnings of $0.50 per share, while spending per active buyer increased to approximately $368 annually. Management is shifting the marketplace toward larger, more complex projects where human expertise may be more valuable than AI-only services. Fiverr International Stock Plunges as AI Disruption Weakens Revenue
  • Positive Sentiment: Citi maintained a Hold rating but set a $15 price target, above the company’s current trading range. The target suggests potential upside if Fiverr’s marketplace transformation eventually stabilizes. Fiverr Marketplace Weakness and Extended Transformation Timeline Justify Neutral Hold Rating
  • Neutral Sentiment: Management characterized the business as being in a difficult transition phase, with its upmarket strategy expected to require additional time before producing meaningful growth. Fiverr Earnings Call Highlights Painful Transition Phase
  • Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue fell 10% year over year to $97.78 million, missing the $99.74 million analyst estimate, while EPS of $0.50 missed expectations of $0.52. Active buyers declined sharply, reinforcing concerns that AI is reducing demand for traditional freelance services. Fiverr Second-Quarter Earnings Report
  • Negative Sentiment: Fiverr cut its outlook substantially: third-quarter revenue is expected at $80 million-$88 million versus a $99.4 million consensus, and full-year revenue guidance is $356 million-$372 million versus an expected $402.7 million. The lowered forecast is the primary catalyst for investor concern. Fiverr Cuts 2026 Outlook as AI Pushes Marketplace Upmarket

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace that connects businesses and individuals with freelance talent across a wide range of professional services. Through its platform, Fiverr enables clients to procure work such as graphic design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, programming and tech, and business services. By offering a streamlined interface for ordering and delivering gig-based work, the company seeks to simplify the procurement of specialized skills on a project-by-project basis.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Fiverr serves clients and freelancers around the globe, with a particularly strong presence in North America and Europe.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Fiverr International Right Now?

Before you consider Fiverr International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fiverr International wasn't on the list.

While Fiverr International currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines