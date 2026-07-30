Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Cut to "Sector Perform" at Scotiabank

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank's target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FVRR. Zacks Research upgraded Fiverr International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fiverr International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price objective on Fiverr International and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut Fiverr International from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Fiverr International from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $17.60.

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Fiverr International Stock Down 20.6%

Fiverr International stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Fiverr International had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $97.78 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Sparta 24 Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,410,000. Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in Fiverr International by 78.4% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,644 shares of the company's stock worth $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 588,220 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $2,497,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company's stock.

Fiverr International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiverr International this week:

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace that connects businesses and individuals with freelance talent across a wide range of professional services. Through its platform, Fiverr enables clients to procure work such as graphic design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, programming and tech, and business services. By offering a streamlined interface for ordering and delivering gig-based work, the company seeks to simplify the procurement of specialized skills on a project-by-project basis.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Fiverr serves clients and freelancers around the globe, with a particularly strong presence in North America and Europe.

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