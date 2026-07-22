Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.30.

FVRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Fiverr International from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Fiverr International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Fiverr International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 400.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 78.4% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 588,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 304,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company's stock.

Fiverr International Stock Performance

NYSE FVRR opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $396.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.49 million during the quarter. Fiverr International had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 17.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace that connects businesses and individuals with freelance talent across a wide range of professional services. Through its platform, Fiverr enables clients to procure work such as graphic design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, programming and tech, and business services. By offering a streamlined interface for ordering and delivering gig-based work, the company seeks to simplify the procurement of specialized skills on a project-by-project basis.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Fiverr serves clients and freelancers around the globe, with a particularly strong presence in North America and Europe.

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