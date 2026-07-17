Flagstar Bank, National Association (FLG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect Flagstar Bank, National Association to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $540.8670 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Flagstar Bank, National Association had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $556.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Flagstar Bank, National Association to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Flagstar Bank, National Association Price Performance

Flagstar Bank, National Association stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business's fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. Flagstar Bank, National Association has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

Flagstar Bank, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Flagstar Bank, National Association's dividend payout ratio is -18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bank, National Association presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FLG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flagstar Bank, National Association

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 967,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,176,000 after buying an additional 135,890 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bank, National Association by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,175 shares of the company's stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $3,953,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,371 shares of the company's stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bank, National Association Company Profile

Flagstar Financial Corporation NYSE: FLG is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, provides a range of financial services across the United States. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Flagstar combines commercial banking, mortgage lending and servicing, and deposit products to serve individuals, businesses and public entities. As a publicly traded company, Flagstar leverages its banking charter and national mortgage platform to deliver tailored financial solutions through both digital and branch channels.

The company's mortgage business is one of the largest residential originators and servicers in the nation, offering retail, wholesale and correspondent lending channels.

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