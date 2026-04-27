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Flagstar Bank, National Association Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:FLG)

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Flagstar Bank, National Association logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Flagstar Bank declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share (annual $0.04), payable June 17 to shareholders of record June 7 with an ex-dividend date of June 5, implying about a 0.3% yield.
  • The dividend appears well covered—Flagstar has a current payout ratio of ~5.7% and analysts forecast $1.60 EPS next year (implying a projected payout ratio of ~2.5%)—despite the company trimming its dividend by roughly 0.5% per year over the past three years.
  • Recent results showed an EPS beat ($0.04 vs. $0.03) but revenue missed ($507M vs. ~$557M expected); the stock traded near $14.01 with a market cap around $5.8B and currently reports negative ROE and net margin.
  • Interested in Flagstar Bank, National Association? Here are five stocks we like better.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th.

Flagstar Bank, National Association has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5%per year over the last three years. Flagstar Bank, National Association has a payout ratio of 5.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Flagstar Bank, National Association to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.5%.

Flagstar Bank, National Association Trading Down 0.2%

Flagstar Bank, National Association stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,669,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.67 and a beta of 1.02. Flagstar Bank, National Association has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $14.92.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Flagstar Bank, National Association had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 1.22%.The firm had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $556.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bank, National Association will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flagstar Bank, National Association

(Get Free Report)

Flagstar Financial Corporation NYSE: FLG is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, provides a range of financial services across the United States. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Flagstar combines commercial banking, mortgage lending and servicing, and deposit products to serve individuals, businesses and public entities. As a publicly traded company, Flagstar leverages its banking charter and national mortgage platform to deliver tailored financial solutions through both digital and branch channels.

The company's mortgage business is one of the largest residential originators and servicers in the nation, offering retail, wholesale and correspondent lending channels.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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